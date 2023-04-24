Reptilia London opens to overwhelming response despite municipal bylaw

A Nile crocodile is seen at Reptilia London in London, Ont. in April 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A Nile crocodile is seen at Reptilia London in London, Ont. in April 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver