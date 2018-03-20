

CTV London





The leader of the Ontario NDP will be in London today to promote her party’s Dental Care for Everyone plan.

While no election has been officially called, all three parties are gearing up for a spring election and todays could be seen as a pseudo campaign stop.

Horwath will start the day at the London Brewing Co-operative to discuss the Dental Care for Everyone plan.

According to Horwath an NDP government in Ontario would spend $1.2 billion to provide dental coverage to an additional 4.5 million people, with the money coming from higher taxes for the wealthy and corporation.

From there she plans to attend a rally at Victoria Hospital aimed at saving the Cardiac Fitness Centre which has become a hot topic locally after it was announced it would be closed.

(With files from the Canadian Press)