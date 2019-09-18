A 31-year-old London, Ont. man is in custody after threats were allegedly made online toward Canadian Armed Forces members in the Toronto area.

Police in Toronto were reportedly contacted by a concerned citizen on Wednesday over an online conversation they were having with a family member in London.

According to London police, the discussion included threats to harm others, but were general in nature and "not directed at any specific facility or institution."

A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces confirms they were made aware of a threat and, "military establishments in the Greater Toronto Area were placed in a Hold and Secure state of readiness, which was...lifted later in the afternoon."

The hold and secure reportedly lasted less than two hours, and was lifted around 4 p.m.

The London man was taken into custody and police say there is no concern for public safety.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.