An alleged drunk driver lead police in Chatham-Kent on a brief high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, an officer on patrol witnessed a speeding vehicle with sparks flying from its wheels.

After police chased the vehicle, the driver pulled into a parking lot.

The driver was arrested and registered over twice the legal limit following a breath test.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, being over the legal limit of 80mgs as well as three Highway Traffic Act offences.