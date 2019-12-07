Alleged impaired driver leads CK cops on high-speed chase
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:30PM EST
File Photo
An alleged drunk driver lead police in Chatham-Kent on a brief high-speed chase early Saturday morning.
Shortly after midnight, an officer on patrol witnessed a speeding vehicle with sparks flying from its wheels.
After police chased the vehicle, the driver pulled into a parking lot.
The driver was arrested and registered over twice the legal limit following a breath test.
The driver was charged with impaired driving, being over the legal limit of 80mgs as well as three Highway Traffic Act offences.