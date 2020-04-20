LONDON, ONT -- The City of London is putting out the call out to anyone who has rental units available as they search for affordable housing for London’s most vulnerable during the pandemic.

“We are seeking the help from the city’s landlords, developers, builders and all others in identifying affordable housing units available to rent to help meet the immediate needs of our community,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a release.

The City and local service agencies are asking the community to help provide rental housing options for those such as women, either single or with children who may be trying to escape violent or dangerous home situations.

The City is also looking for units for those at risk of homelessness.

Access to affordable housing has been increasingly difficult during the pandemic, causing the City to take the step of reaching out to general public.

Anyone with rental units is asked to reach out to the City through its Housing Service Division through email at housing@london.ca.

You can also reach out to Dave Purdy, Manager of Housing Services for the City of London at 519-661-2489 ext. 5596 or via email at dpurdy@london.ca.