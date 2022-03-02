Afternoon crash sends one person to hospital
One person has been hurt after a two-car crash in London at Southdale and Pond Mills Roads Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the t-shaped intersection.
Police say the driver of an SUV was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the car she was operating collided with a mini-van.
Traffic was backed up in the area but the scene was cleared within the hour.
According to police, the crash is still under investigation.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Most of the world lines up against Moscow, attacks intensify
Most of the world lined up against Moscow in the United Nations on Wednesday to demand it withdraw from Ukraine, as Russian forces renewed their bombardment of the country’s second-biggest city and besieged its strategic ports.
Live updates: Russia claims it has taken Ukrainian port city
A Russian official says troops have taken the Ukrainian port city of Kherson — a claim that the Ukrainian military denies.
Russia 'taken aback' by firm international support for Ukraine: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thinks Russia's Vladmir Putin and his regime have been 'taken aback' by the international communities' sweeping measures intended to choke off Russia from the world and hasten the end of its war against Ukraine.
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec announced Wednesday it is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places by mid-April and lift other public health rules earlier than expected due to a 'favourable recommendation' from public health.
BREAKING | Bail denied for first of 4 accused of plotting to kill RCMP officers at Alta. border blockade
Chris Lysak, one of four people charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder RCMP members in connection with the border blockade in southern Alberta, has been denied bail.
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
Canadians' COVID-19 concerns waning as provinces remove restrictions: Nanos
Nanos Research findings show Canadians' concerns about COVID-19 are waning as provinces continue to loosen public health measures and remove some restrictions.
Swedish defence minister calls Russian violation of airspace 'unacceptable'
Four Russian fighter jets briefly entered Swedish territory over the Baltic Sea on Wednesday, the Swedish Armed Forces said, sparking a swift condemnation from Sweden's defence minister.
Bank of Canada raising key interest rate to 0.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate for the first time since slashing the benchmark rate to near-zero at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a bid to tackle inflation rates that are likely to keep rising from their current three-decade high.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 2 deaths; 24 in hospital
Region of Waterloo Public Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday as hospitalizations dropped by six.
-
Southwestern Ont. churches lose court challenge over COVID-19 restrictions
A pair of southwestern Ontario churches have lost their court challenge against the province over COVID-19 religious gathering restrictions.
-
'These people are lucky to survive': Local residents donating supplies to Ukrainian refugees
Donations are pouring in to support Ukrainian refugees. Several churches in Waterloo-Wellington are coming together to support those fleeing the war.
Windsor
-
Windsor council approves alley lighting policy, residents to share costs
After years of lobbying to light up their alleys, Windsor residents will now have a framework for city-installed lighting in the laneways behind homes.
-
Is Canada up for the 'semiconductor challenge'?
As a microchip shortage continues to idle the automotive industry in Windsor, the federal government is set to spend $150 million to develop domestic production of electronic components.
-
Sunflowers returning to Windsor in support of Ukraine
Ukraine’s national flower will adorn several Windsor flowerbeds this year as a sign of support towards Ukraine.
Barrie
-
‘Elnaz has been failed,’ Lawyer points finger at York Regional Police in Wasaga Beach, Ont. abduction case
The lawyer representing the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri is questioning whether York Regional Police did enough to protect the 37-year-old woman leading up to the Jan. 12 abduction in Wasaga Beach.
-
OLG scrutinizes Barrie, Ont. woman's $36 million 'insider win'
A Barrie woman holds the winning $36 million Lotto 6/49 ticket, OLG has confirmed.
-
Two suspects knock on door, assault resident: Orillia OPP says
Provincial police are appealing to the public to help identify two suspects and a vehicle involved in an alleged assault with a weapon near Orillia.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. gold mine on track to open next year, hiring to begin
Officials from IAMGOLD say the Cote gold mine operation in northern Ontario will open next year.
-
Sudbury police looking for man accused of armed robbery
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a convenience store at knifepoint in January.
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enough
A new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Police Services Board member attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Bail review to be heard for convoy organizer Tamara Lich
One of the most visible organizers of the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa will have her bail review application heard today.
-
Ottawa installing 'Free Ukraine' street signs in front of the Russian Embassy
Mayor Jim Watson unveiled the new 'Free-Libre Ukraine' blue and yellow sign blades Wednesday morning that will be installed on Charlotte Street.
Toronto
-
Advocates identify man found frozen to death at Toronto bus stop in January
For the first time this winter, homeless advocates have confirmed the identity of one of at least four people who froze and died on the streets of Toronto.
-
Torontonians can 'begin to live more fulsome lives' as pandemic eases locally: top health official
Toronto is entering a “new phase of the pandemic” and residents can now look forward to “restoring” aspects of our lives that previously had to be put on hold to keep people safe, the city’s top doctor says.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to spike another 14 cents per litre over next two days
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift face mask requirements in public places by mid-April
Quebec announced Wednesday it is prepared to remove face mask requirements in public places by mid-April and lift other public health rules earlier than expected due to a 'favourable recommendation' from public health.
-
Montrealers organize donations, shelter for potential Ukranian refugees
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Montrealers are preparing relief efforts for refugees who could end up in Canada, with food and clothing donations pouring into Ukranian churches around the city.
-
As Quebecers were questioning if curfews worked, so were health officials, emails show
According to emails unveiled in an access-to-information request by Radio-Canada, Quebec officials were themselves scrambling for data and evidence to justify bringing back the curfew -- just hours before they announced it before New Year's Eve.
Atlantic
-
Killer's spouse must speak at Nova Scotia mass shooting probe: families
The public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting that left 22 people dead heard today from lawyers representing the victims' families, who said the commission must call the spouse of the killer to testify under oath.
-
N.S. reports 4 more deaths related to COVID-19; 45 in hospital due to virus Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported four more COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder after man found dead in car at Assiniboine Park: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 15-year-old girl has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead in a car parked in Assiniboine Park last weekend.
-
Manitoba to end mandatory isolation for COVID-19 positive tests March 15
More changes could be coming to Manitoba and how the province deals with COVID-19 as health officials say there is a shift in approach from a pandemic response to an endemic response.
-
Winnipeg police chief defends response to truck protest in city
The Winnipeg Police Service is defending how it responded to a truck protest that took over downtown Winnipeg for almost three weeks.
Calgary
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Charges laid in armed carjacking of Calgary Amazon vehicles
Calgary police say four people have been charged in a series of armed carjackings that targeted Amazon delivery vehicles.
-
Alberta driver assaulted, truck stolen after stopping to help passengers in crashed vehicle
RCMP in southern Alberta are searching for a man who allegedly stole a truck from a driver who stopped to help him when he crashed.
Edmonton
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
Police release video of convenience store robberies, seeking 2 suspects
The video shows one suspect threatening the clerk with a large knife, holding it at his throat, while the other man went behind the till and stole cigarettes.
-
Death of man in southeast Edmonton confirmed a homicide: EPS
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man in southeast Edmonton last week was a homicide, police say.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company helping First Nations create 3D 'digital twins' of their territories
A Victoria-based company that uses technology developed for video games to create three-dimensional replicas of real-world locations has partnered with more than a dozen First Nations on digital models of their territories.
-
Prosecutors in B.C. legislature case accused by defence of trying to 'rewrite history'
A lawyer for British Columbia's former clerk of the legislative assembly is accusing special prosecutors of trying to "rewrite history," saying they have failed to meet the high threshold for proving a criminal case against him.
-
International child pornography case led to arrest of sex offender in Vancouver: police
What began as an investigation in New Zealand turned into an international child pornography case, police in Vancouver say.