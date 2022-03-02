Afternoon crash sends one person to hospital

One person has been hurt after a two-car crash in London at Southdale and Pond Mills Roads Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the t-shaped intersection.

Police say the driver of an SUV was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the car she was operating collided with a mini-van.

Traffic was backed up in the area but the scene was cleared within the hour.

According to police, the crash is still under investigation.