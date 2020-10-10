LONDON, ONT. -- Following a large spike in new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is only reporting three new cases of the virus Saturday.

That's a significant drop from the 19 new cases in the region reported on Friday.

Saturday's new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Middlesex-London to 954. There are 831 recovered cases and 57 deaths.

The health unit is asking people to be cautious this long holiday weekend and not travel to hot spots – including Toronto, Ottawa and Quebec.

It is also asking students not to travel back to their hometowns.

The MLHU is advising residents that gatherings be restricted to those in households only.

There are six outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities including Extendicare, Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.