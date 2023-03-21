'Affordable and accessible': London MP puts forth motion to help those with non-visible disabilities secure housing

Construction is underway on St. Thomas’ newest affordable housing building, as seen on Nov. 28, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Construction is underway on St. Thomas’ newest affordable housing building, as seen on Nov. 28, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver