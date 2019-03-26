

CTV London





Police have charged a 21-year-old Chippewas of the Thames First Nation man with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder in a triple homicide investigation.

Roland Sturgeon was arrested and made a court appearance in Brantford Tuesday before being remanded in custody.

He was arrested in connection with the deaths of 37-year-old Melissa Miller, 33-year-old Alan Porter and 32-year-old Michael Jamieson, all of Six Nations of the Grand River.

Their bodies were found in a stolen pickup on Nov. 4, 2018 in in Middlesex County, southwest of London, Ont. Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

No further details are being released due to the ongoing criminal investigation. A publication ban also remains in place.

Four other people are already facing charges in connection with the deaths:

Nicholas Shipman, 36, three counts of second-degree murder

Thomas Bomberry, 30, two counts of second-degree murder

Jamie Beaver, 32, one count of second-degree murder

Kristin Bomberry, 36, three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

All four are Six Nations of the Grand River residents.