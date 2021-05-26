LONDON, ONT. -- Charges continue to mount in connection with gatherings at the Church of God in Aylmer.

The most recent charges under the Reopening Ontario Act stem from an outdoor gathering on church property, this past Sunday.

With an estimated 300 people were in attendance.

Charges have been laid against two men from Aylmer.

The church corporation has also received another summons.

The church was locked up by court order two weeks ago after the leadership was found in contempt of court for repeated violations of the Reopening Ontario Act.