LONDON, ONT. -- The spirit may still be there, but the yuletide cheer is subdued this Christmas. Many Londoners say they plan to follow public health guidelines and keep their festive gatherings small this year.

And a quiet Christmas is just fine for couple Kristin and Zack, who could be found Christmas Eve picking up some last minute items at Covent Garden Market.

“We’re just hanging out, the two of us, we got no plans,” said Zack. “Actually it will be kind of nice to have Christmas with the two of us.”

With Ontario headed for another lockdown as of Boxing Day, and Middlesex-London reporting record daily COVID-19 cases in the past week (87 on Saturday, then 88 on Wednesday) many people have resigned themselves to doing this differently this year.

Low-profile and low-stress is the key for market shopper Donna.

“Actually just stay home and not be worried about anybody else but myself. Really, you know that’s what it amounts to. It’s easier on the psyche. It’s easier on your emotions. It’s easier all the way around and people should pay attention to what’s happening.”

Of course, the main rule we keep hearing this holiday season is to stick to our own household. The one exception is those who live alone can join one other household for Christmas.

Many admit the separation from their loved ones they’re so used to seeing every year will be difficult.

Market shopper Debbie said she said even still, it’s a good idea to play it safe, given how quickly the virus has spread in such a short time.

“We’ve spread so much. Let’s try it another way. There’s only three in our household and we’ve stuck together pretty much through this whole thing. I have family out in Brighton, Ont. and we won’t be able to see them this year.”

Meanwhile, for Zack it’s all about making small sacrifices now for a better 2021.

“I mean I think we all want to celebrate Christmas with our loved ones,” he said. “You know if we do it’s quite a risk and we want to make sure we see them next Christmas.”