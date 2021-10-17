'A great place to be': Boler Mountain turns 75
Hundreds of Londoners set out to Boler Mountain to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Sunday afternoon.
“I’ve been coming to Boler Mountain since I was four years old. I grew up on Ski Valley Crescent, just a great place to be,” said Brad Hyslop who attended the day’s festivities with his young daughter Piper.
Attendees had the opportunity to grab some food and drinks, play beach volleyball, take a ride on the chairlift and enjoy Boler’s outdoor facilities.
Manager Marty Thode says he is proud of how far the organization has come, from when it was first established after the Second World War.
“The legacy that we’ve been able to carry forward, we’re just honoured. And any business that is able to make it to 75 years, it’s just unbelievable,” said Thode.
He admits the past year-and-a-half with COVID-19 has been the most challenging experience Boler has been put through, but he is optimistic to see the resort has weathered the storm and can now set out on the path of financial recovery, although it may take a couple years.
As for future plans, Thode told CTV News London that the resort is focusing on expansions; however, he did not get into details on what new features Londoner’s can expect to see.
The plan is to develop the property located at the back of the resort.
“We feel that in the next few years we’ll be able to offer up some pretty spectacular stuff,” he said.
