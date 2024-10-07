911 technical issues resolved across parts of midwestern Ontario
Anyone calling 911 across parts of midwestern Ontario Monday morning may have experienced what was described as "technical difficulties."
Emergency calls through the Owen Sound Emergency Communication Centre weren't working properly, which may have impacted different police, fire, and EMS agencies across the region, according to emergency officials.
The 911 issues could have had an impact on agencies like, the Owen Sound Police Service, Saugeen Shores Police, West Grey Police, fire departments in parts of Huron and Perth County, and most first responders in Bruce County.
According to officials, the lines were restored late Monday afternoon. They say no 911 call had been missed or lost.
