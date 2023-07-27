89-year-old rediscovered swimming after 60 years out of the pool
Tim Willis is committed to swimming — the 89 year old swims 32 lengths, three times a week, at the North Huron Aquatic Centre in Wingham, Ont.
“I used to swim a mile and a quarter, but I’m getting a little older, so if I swam too much, I was dead in the water by Friday. So, I’ve settled for 1/2 mile. That’s pretty good,” says the affable senior.
Not only is Willis one of the oldest swimmers around, as he’s two months away from turning 90. He’s just back into the sport, after not seeing a pool for more than 60 years.
“Swimming is like riding a bike, you don’t forget. While I was out of the pool for 60 years, I still know how to swim,” said Willis.
He’s not as fast as he once was, growing up swimming in Britain, but he rediscovered his love of the water and his desire to stay young a few years ago after being dragged to the pool by his grandchildren.
He’s been a regular lane swimmer, ever since.
“As you get older people say I’m too old to do this. You should never say that. That’s negative thinking. It keeps you in shape. I just enjoy it,” he said.
89-year-old Tim Willis swims at the North Huron Aquatic Centre. The retired auto mechanic teacher returned to swimming after 60 years on the sideline. July 26, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
And he’s inspiring others as well, with his dogged commitment at the age of 89 and three quarters.
“I couldn’t imagine that 50 to 60 year break of swimming, and then getting right back into it. He’s the first person here in the parking lot for the lane swim. Always a smile on his face. So inspiring,” said North Aquatic Centre Coordinator, Nancy Hall-Jupp.
Willis, who used to teach auto mechanics at FE Madill Secondary School, said he has no plans to hang up his goggles. He’ll swim as long as he can, now that he’s rediscovered his passion for the pool.
“I plan to swim as long as I can. There is no end in sight. Why stop? If you can still do it, do it,” said Willis.
