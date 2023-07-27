89-year-old rediscovered swimming after 60 years out of the pool

89-year-old Tim Willis swims at the North Huron Aquatic Centre. The retired auto mechanic teacher returned to swimming after 60 years on the sideline. July 26, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) 89-year-old Tim Willis swims at the North Huron Aquatic Centre. The retired auto mechanic teacher returned to swimming after 60 years on the sideline. July 26, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver