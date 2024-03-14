LONDON
    • $629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation

    Cash seized as part of an investigation by several police services across the province. Feb, 28, 2024. (Source: OPP) Cash seized as part of an investigation by several police services across the province. Feb, 28, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023.

    On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.

    In addition to the drugs, police also seized three loaded handguns, 36 rounds of ammunition, two magazines and counterfeit currency.

    A total of 63 people have been charged, nine of them from London.

    Police services that also assisted in the investigation include Sarnia, St. Thomas, Middlesex OPP and Chatham-Kent police.

