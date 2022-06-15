33 month-long emergency room closure coming to an end in Chesley

It’s taken almost three years, but Chesley’s emergency room is finally returning to 24 hour service.

“All of us here in Chesley are just ecstatic about this,” said Municipality of Arran-Elderslie Mayor, Steve Hammell.

In September 2019, a nursing shortage forced the closure of the Chesley Hospital’s ER from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

What was supposed to be a short-term temporary overnight closure turned into a 33 month saga that ended after the South Bruce Grey Health Centre board started hiring agency nurses, student externs, and registered midwives to help ease the nursing shortfall.

“All these things combined to help bolster our staff complement, and support the great staff we have in the South Bruce Grey Health Centre,” said South Bruce Grey Health Centre President, Michael Barrett.

While there’s excitement about the return to 24 hour ER coverage in Chesley, Barrett says physician and nursing shortages are not fixed in Grey-Bruce, or across the province.

“At some point in the future there may be a short term temporary reduction in service, if the agency nurse pool dries up, or if the healthcare human resources situation in Ontario deteriorates any further,” said Barrett.

Those who have been critical of the South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s handling of the Chesley ER closure said they’ll be watching to ensure the hospital board does right by the community.

“We have to continue to hold them accountable in a situation like this, and, realize we are looking for a long term solution, not just a short term one,” said former South Bruce Grey Health Centre board member, and Chesley businessman, Nathan Rhody.

While the long term may be foggy, the short term is finally in focus at Chesley’s hospital, after 33 months of uncertainty.

“What happens in the fall or winter, we don’t know, but we’ve been assured by the South Bruce Grey Health Centre management that shifts are full for the summer, and we’re just taking it a couple months at a time,” added Hammell.