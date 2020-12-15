TILLSONBURG, ONT. -- Throughout the coldest month in Canada, George Papadakos, 46, plans to run 42.2 kilometres every single day.

The Tillsonburg man says he is taking a quest to challenge himself and to raise money for charity.

“So for the month of January, I’m going to run a marathon a day.”

George is no stranger to endurance but, even for him, the task is a tall one.

He started running in 2007 after taking “too many bumps” in soccer.

Hitting the road with a pair of shoes, and later a bike and a swimsuit for triathlons, elite fitness became his passion for the next decade.

Eventually, he sold his restaurant and turned his passion into a personal training business.

Now he is full of desire to join the world in kicking 2020 to the curb. So he’s decided to open 2021 with his 31 marathons in 31 days challenge — right in the middle of winter.

“I will only run inside if there is two feet of snow and if the roads won’t be plowed that day. But, if it is cold, I plan on being outside, every single day.”

George says there are many people who question if he’ll make it.

Even his daughter Zoey, who is also an elite runner, admits she was skeptical.

“I thought he was joking. It’s crazy, a lot running.”

But after some reflection, she remembered her dad doesn’t back down from a challenge.

”He’s so determined. So if anyone can do it, it’s going to be him.”

George has started an online fundraising page as he looks to support the Alzheimer’s Society. It’s a cause that’s impacted his wife’s family.

He hopes to raise $13,082. The figure represents $10 for every kilometre he’ll compete over the 31 days.

As you now know, George plans to “crush his goal” with the hopes of inspiring others during a tough period in history.

“Somebody ordinary can do something extraordinary. It doesn’t take a professional athlete to do something for a great cause.”