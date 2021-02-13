LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 along with one new death from the virus Saturday.

This leaves the region with a cumulative 6,005 cases, 5,616 resolved, 208 active and 181 deaths.

The latest death is described as a woman in her 80s associated with a long-term care home.

This comes on the heels of Friday's announcement by the MLHU that there have been two more cases identified as being COVID-19 "variants of concern."

The health unit says there were six total variant cases in the region on Friday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data Saturday:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 110 active, 2,424 total, 2,269 resolved, 64 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 29 new, 80 active, 1,938 total, 1,813 resolved, 45 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 27 active, 1,380 total, 1,309 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth –six new, 38 active, 1,287 total, 1,200 resolved, 49 deaths (one new death)

Grey Bruce - five new, 19 active, 679 confirmed cases, 659 resolved, one death