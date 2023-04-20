30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer

Someone has stolen about 30,000 chicks from a Huron County farmer.

Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating a break and enter after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.

The value of the chicks is approximately $1.40/chick, meaning the theft would total about $42,000.

The chickens were last seen at approximately 3:30 pm. Wednesday.

If you have any information regarding this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.