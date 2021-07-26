LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases Monday and no new deaths from the virus.

Over the weekend, seven new cases emerged Sunday and five Saturday.

The region's cumulative total now sits at 12,744. The death roll remains at 229, with 12,448 resolved cases.

There remains a total of 73 cases of the Delta strain in the region.

Appointments are no longer necessary for first or second shots across the region. For more information on area vaccination clinics, click here.

A new outbreak has been declared at the London Health Sciences Centre's Victoria Hospital in the B7-200 Adult Inpatient Mental Health/PICU unit.

Fewer than five cases are associated with the outbreak, but officials say both patients and staff are impacted. It is the only active outbreak in the region, which had been outbreak free for several weeks.

Ontario is reporting a drop in new cases Monday with 119 cases and three new deaths.

Those new infections bring the seven-day rolling average of daily cases to about 157, up slightly from 152 the previous week.

Ontario reported 172 cases on Sunday, 170 on Saturday, 192 on Friday and 185 on Thursday.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 14 active, 3,935 total, 3,837 resolved, 84 deaths, 864 variants

Grey-Bruce – 13 new, 111 active, 2,072 total, 1,925 resolved, 17 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 11 active, 2,731 total, 2,666 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, 14 active, 1,936 total, 1,865 resolved, 57 deaths, 345 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – zero new, two active, 3,633 total, 3,563 resolved, 68 deaths, 675 variants