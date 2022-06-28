27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim

A 27-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash near Hensall on Tuesday evening, according to police.

OPP, fire and EMS were called to the scene on Rodgerville Road near Ausable Line just after 7 p.m. where they found a heavily-damaged pickup truck that had collided with a concrete bridge abutment.

Evan Dickins of Hensall, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Because of damages to the bridge, police say Rodgerville Road has been temporarily closed.