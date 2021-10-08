24 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new death.
The new death, a woman in her 70s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. It is the third COVID-19-related death this month, while there were four in all of September.
The region now has a total of 14,181 cases and 241 deaths, with 13,761 cases resolved leaving 179 active. There are 4,260 cases with a variant of concern and another 189 that are mutation-positive.
Friday's count pushes the seven-day moving average for daily cases down to 20.9 from 22.1.
Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 77.4 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 76.5 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 11 inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care.
There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, London Christian High and St. Kateri Catholic School.
In terms of seniors' facilities, there are ongoing outbreaks in the Dearness Home's 5E area and at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas.
With the Thanksgiving weekend upon us, health officials are recommending as many people as possible be vaccinated and that gatherings be held outdoors if they can. The current gathering limits for a private get-together are 25 people indoors and 100 outdoors.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
- Elgin-Oxford – 16 new, 84 active, 4,382 total, 4,211 resolved, 87 deaths
- Grey-Bruce – four new, 24 active, 2,343 total, 2,292 resolved, 23 deaths
- Haldimand-Norfolk – eight new, 22 active, 2,949 total, 2,872 resolved, 48 deaths
- Huron-Perth – 50 active, 2,226 total, 2,111 resolved, 65 deaths
- Sarnia-Lambton – eight new, 98 active, 3,971 total, 3,803 resolved, 70 deaths
Ontario health officials reported 573 new COVID-19 infections and 10 more deaths linked to the the disease on Friday.
