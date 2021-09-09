2 Londoners pick up recent lottery prizes

Terrance Hari of London, Ont. (Source: OLG) Terrance Hari of London, Ont. (Source: OLG)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Scores of Westerners, including Canadians, fly out of Kabul

Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, flew out of Afghanistan on an international commercial flight from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S and foreign forces concluded their frantic withdrawal at the end of last month.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island