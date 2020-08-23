PORT STANLEY, ONT -- OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are investigating a boat fire in Port Stanley as an arson.

Just before midnight Saturday, a witness said he saw a person jump onto the Lady Pietra boat in the harbour on the southwest side of the bridge, set the boat on fire and take off.

Central Elgin Fire responded to extinguish the fire. The commercial fishing vessel was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

The OPP attended and a short time later arrested the 19-year-old man.

"Witnesses were able to identify and provide details on what the suspect looked like, and shortly thereafter we were able to arrest a person a short distance from the location," says Const. Troy Carlson of the Elgin County OPP.

OPP officers held the scene until the OFM arrived.

Damages are estimated at $750,000 and there were no injuries reported.

Witness Chris Gregurovic provided the video to CTV News.