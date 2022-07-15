18 new criminal charges for Windsor man arrested in Sarnia

Sarnia police have arrested a Windsor man who is now facing 18 new criminal charges.

On Thursday, the Ontario Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Squad (ROPE) was trying to find a person who was wanted on a number of outstanding warrants from various jurisdictions including Sarnia.

According to police, the accused made every attempt to evade officers when they tried to stop him from getting into a taxi in the 800 block of Devine Street near Indian Road — including throwing things such as a chair, at the officers.

As the foot pursuit continued, officers say they saw the accused attempting to access a loaded firearm that was concealed on him.

A violent struggle ensued and officers were able to make the arrest.

A loaded .357 magnum revolver, which is a prohibited hand gun, was seized.

A 42-year-old has been charged with the following: