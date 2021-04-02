LONDON, ONT -- Middlesex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a death at an address on Gentleman Drive in Southwest Middlesex on Thursday.

OPP along with EMS, Southwest Middlesex Fire department, Oneida Nation Paramedic services and Air Orgne responded to the death at 2:23 p.m.

Megan Fisher, 17-years-old from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has determined the victim died as a result of injuries sustained from three dogs on the property.

The cause of the death is part of the ongoing investigation.

There is no threat to public safety.

The investigation into the death of an individual at an address in Southwest Middlesex is now under the direction of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The dogs are currently in a shelter under a public health quarantine order.

The investigation remains ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.