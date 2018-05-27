

CTV London





A 16-year-old boy is dead following an ATV accident in Perth County.

OPP say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Perth Line 39 between a commercial vehicle and the all terrain vehicle.

The commercial motor vehicle was traveling westbound when the ATV entered the roadway from a private driveway.

The ATV driver, 16-year-old Casey Corcoran of West Perth was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No charges were laid.