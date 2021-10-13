13 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths in Middlesex-London Wednesday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,240 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,849 cases resolved leaving 148 active. There are 4,266 cases with a variant of concern.

Wednesday's count, despite being the same as Monday and Tuesday combined, pulls the seven-day moving average down to 15.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 75.6 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 71 per cent of hospitalizations and 77.8 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 14 inpatients with COVID-19, with six in adult critical care, and five or fewer in Children's Hospital or in pediatric critical care. There are no staff currently positive.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools in the region including; the former Ryerson Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, London Christian High and St. Kateri Catholic School.

There are also active outbreaks at the Dearness Home in London and at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 13 new, 93 active, 4,448 total, 4,268 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 23 active, 2,357 total, 2,307 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 13 active, 2,963 total, 2,895 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 22 new, 46 active, 2,255 total, 2,143 resolved, 66 deaths (one new)

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 57 active, 4,005 total, 3,878 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 306 more COVID-19 infections Wednesday, the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.