Woodstock stabbing victim gets help from homeowner
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 4:43PM EDT
A 39-year old Woodstock man faces numerous charges after an alleged early morning stabbing.
Woodstock police were called to the area of Adelaide Street early Tuesday morning after a report of a stabbing. Police arrived around 1:45 a.m.
Police say they found a man who suffered a stab wound to his left abdomen.
Authorities say the injured male knocked on a nearby door where the homeowner answered and helped him by treating his injuries. He was then taken to hospital.
Woodstock police have charged the 39-year-old with:
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
- Fail to comply with an undertaking
The suspect was held in custody and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
