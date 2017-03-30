

CTV London





A 39-year old Woodstock man faces numerous charges after an alleged early morning stabbing.

Woodstock police were called to the area of Adelaide Street early Tuesday morning after a report of a stabbing. Police arrived around 1:45 a.m.

Police say they found a man who suffered a stab wound to his left abdomen.

Authorities say the injured male knocked on a nearby door where the homeowner answered and helped him by treating his injuries. He was then taken to hospital.

Woodstock police have charged the 39-year-old with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Fail to comply with an undertaking

The suspect was held in custody and made his first court appearance on Wednesday.