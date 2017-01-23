

CTV London





A Woodstock man is facing an impaired driving charge after the vehicle he was driving jumped a curb and hit a street sign, police said.

Woodstock police say it happened Friday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Vansittart Avenue.

Police say the car was seen driving at a high rate of speed east on Dundas Street when the driver made a turn, north onto Vansittart Avenue. That’s when the vehicle lost control and hit the sign. The driver then left the area.

Police located the vehicle and driver a short time later. A breath sample showed twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, police said.

The 24-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and fail to remain. The crash caused approximately $1,500 damage to city property and $4,000 in damage to the vehicle.