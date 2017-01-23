Featured
Woodstock police lay impaired charge after vehicle jumps curb and hits sign
Woodstock Police headquarters are pictured on Friday, March 20, 2015. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 3:08PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 3:20PM EST
A Woodstock man is facing an impaired driving charge after the vehicle he was driving jumped a curb and hit a street sign, police said.
Woodstock police say it happened Friday at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Dundas Street and Vansittart Avenue.
Police say the car was seen driving at a high rate of speed east on Dundas Street when the driver made a turn, north onto Vansittart Avenue. That’s when the vehicle lost control and hit the sign. The driver then left the area.
Police located the vehicle and driver a short time later. A breath sample showed twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, police said.
The 24-year-old man was charged with impaired driving and fail to remain. The crash caused approximately $1,500 damage to city property and $4,000 in damage to the vehicle.
