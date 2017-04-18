

Justin Zadorsky, CTV London





Two businesses were left damaged after a fire broke out at an industrial plaza in south London early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to 4192 Perkins Road near White Oak Road and Exeter Road at 5:03 a.m. for a fire alarm sounding.

Once on scene they found heavy smoke and flames in two of three businesses within the plaza. The main unit affected was Quality Auto Body and Collision, but the fire spread to a motorcycle and boat restoration business next door.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control at the front and rear of the building. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the building as well.

The fire will be under investigation to determine a cause and damage estimate.

Exterior damage could be seen around Quality Auto, and damage to the interior is extensive.

A third business in the plaza had light smoke but was otherwise unharmed.