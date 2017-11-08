

CTV London





Environment Canada has issued a snow squalls watch for several parts of southern Ontario for the first time of the season.

This includes London and Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

Conditions are favourable for a period of lake effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Thursday evening into Friday.

Under snow squall bands, visibility will be significantly reduced.

The squalls could drop 15 centimetres of snow.

A winter weather travel advisory is also in effect for most of the province.