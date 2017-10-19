London police have seized guns and drugs following a fire on Limberlost Road.

Emergency crews were called to a fire in the basement of a residence about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The occupant of the home was outside of the residence when emergency services arrived. He sustained minor injuries which did not require medical attention, police said.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence.

The following items were seized:

• Semi-automatic rifle x 2

• Loaded pump-action 12 gauge shotgun x 2

• 11 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition

• 13 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition

• High-capacity magazine

• 3 grams of cocaine

• 400 grams of marihuana

• Scale and packaging material

• $6,270 in Canadian Currency

Three people have been charged with a number of offences.

A 24-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, all of London, are charged with

• Five counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

• Three counts of possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;

• Five counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;

• Tampering with serial number of a firearm;

• Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; and

• Possession of a schedule I substance.