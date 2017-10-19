Featured
Raid following fire turns up guns and drugs
File photo
Published Thursday, October 19, 2017 1:29PM EDT
London police have seized guns and drugs following a fire on Limberlost Road.
Emergency crews were called to a fire in the basement of a residence about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The occupant of the home was outside of the residence when emergency services arrived. He sustained minor injuries which did not require medical attention, police said.
Police executed a search warrant at the residence.
The following items were seized:
• Semi-automatic rifle x 2
• Loaded pump-action 12 gauge shotgun x 2
• 11 rounds of 12 gauge ammunition
• 13 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition
• High-capacity magazine
• 3 grams of cocaine
• 400 grams of marihuana
• Scale and packaging material
• $6,270 in Canadian Currency
Three people have been charged with a number of offences.
A 24-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and 61-year-old woman, all of London, are charged with
• Five counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;
• Three counts of possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm;
• Five counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon;
• Tampering with serial number of a firearm;
• Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking; and
• Possession of a schedule I substance.