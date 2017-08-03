

Following an investigation, police have determined that allegations of a child being approached by a suspicious stranger in Milverton were unfounded.

Police received a report that a child was approached by a suspicious man and asked to go for ride on Saturday July 29th.

Police have not said what lead them to conclude that the allegations are unfounded but they said there are no public safety concerns in relation to this report.

The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times and to be extremely vigilant when approached by unknown individuals.

Parents and caregivers of young children should have a discussion with their child about "Stranger Safety" and what to do if confronted by a stranger.