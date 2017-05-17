

The Canadian Press





Developers aren't pleased with the government's plan to scrap the Ontario Municipal Board and set up a new disputes tribunal that will give municipalities more power.

Municipal Affairs Minister Bill Mauro says if the reforms pass, there would be fewer and shorter hearings and a more efficient decision-making process.

Joe Vaccaro of the Ontario Home Builders' Association says he fears the new tribunal will rubber stamp local governments' decisions.

And he says that'll only serve to empower not-in-my-backyard councils to make planning decisions to get re-elected.