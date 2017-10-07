Featured
Pickup truck hits tree in Norfolk, killing one
OPP investigate a crash in Norfolk County on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Tina Yazdani / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 7, 2017 1:46PM EDT
One person is dead following a crash in Norfolk County early Saturday morning.
OPP say the vehicle hit a ditch on Charlotteville West ¼ Line Road around 5:30 a.m.
Police say a pickup truck was travelling north when the truck left the roadway entering a ditch and colliding with a tree. The vehicle subsequently caught fire which was extinguished by firefighters.
The deceased person was found inside the vehicle.
Identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.