

CTV London





One person is dead following a crash in Norfolk County early Saturday morning.

OPP say the vehicle hit a ditch on Charlotteville West ¼ Line Road around 5:30 a.m.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling north when the truck left the roadway entering a ditch and colliding with a tree. The vehicle subsequently caught fire which was extinguished by firefighters.

The deceased person was found inside the vehicle.

Identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.