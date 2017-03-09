Featured
OPP trying to locate missing South Bruce Peninsula man
Missing man Niram Shouldice
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017
OPP are asking for the public's help locating a South Bruce Peninsula man.
Niram Shouldice, 30, has not made contact with his family in a week.
The last verbal contact was made on March 2 around 9 p.m.
He was last seen walking in downtown Owen Sound around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
He’s described as 5'10, 160 pounds, short dark brown curly hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven.
He was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket with hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruce Peninsula OPP.
