OPP are asking for the public's help locating a South Bruce Peninsula man.

Niram Shouldice, 30, has not made contact with his family in a week.

The last verbal contact was made on March 2 around 9 p.m.

He was last seen walking in downtown Owen Sound around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He’s described as 5'10, 160 pounds, short dark brown curly hair, brown eyes, and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a heavy black jacket with hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruce Peninsula OPP.