Featured
OPP investigating after dead body found in St. Clair River
OPP investigate the discovery of a dead body in the St. Clair River on June 14, 2017. (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 4:02PM EDT
Lambton OPP are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the St. Clair River near Corunna.
People aboard a local cruise boat noticed the body floating in the river around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The body was recovered by the OPP Marine Unit.
The person's identity and cause of death are not known at this time.
Sarnia Police are also helping with the investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.