Lambton OPP are investigating after a dead body was discovered in the St. Clair River near Corunna.

People aboard a local cruise boat noticed the body floating in the river around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The body was recovered by the OPP Marine Unit.

The person's identity and cause of death are not known at this time.

Sarnia Police are also helping with the investigation.