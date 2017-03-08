Featured
No foul play suspected after body found near Dutton
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 3:34PM EST
Elgin County Provincial Police say no foul play is suspected after a body was discovered in John Pearce Provincial Park near Dutton.
The body of a 54-year-old man was found Tuesday in the park.
A post-mortem exam was scheduled for Wednesday.
The investigation continues.
