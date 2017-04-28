Featured
Man dies after falling from bridge in Hanover
CTV London
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 11:03AM EDT
Hanover police are investigating but say foul play is not suspected after a 53-year-old man died after falling off a bridge.
Police and fire responded to a bridge on 10th Street in Hanover around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a man falling first came in.
Investigators determined that the man fell from the bridge onto a community walking trail below, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police, along with the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this death and a post mortem examination has been ordered, but foul play is not suspected.
Any witnesses are asked to come forward and call police at 519-364-2411.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Norfolk OPP looking to identify truck in the area of fatal hit and run
- Barricaded man surrenders to police after overnight standoff in Dutton
- Trump's first 100 days in office: Day-by-day highlights
- Local service to mark National Day of Mourning
- Perth OPP to conduct underwater search for man missing since New Years