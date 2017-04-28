

CTV London





Hanover police are investigating but say foul play is not suspected after a 53-year-old man died after falling off a bridge.

Police and fire responded to a bridge on 10th Street in Hanover around 2:30 p.m. after reports of a man falling first came in.

Investigators determined that the man fell from the bridge onto a community walking trail below, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police, along with the Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this death and a post mortem examination has been ordered, but foul play is not suspected.

Any witnesses are asked to come forward and call police at 519-364-2411.