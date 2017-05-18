

The City of London is opening up its spray pads over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Starting Saturday, May 20 the city's free outdoor spray pads will officially open for the 2017 season.

The 14 spray pad locations around the city will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A new spray pad at Constitution Park in northeast London is scheduled to open in early July. The park will also feature a new fully accessible field house.

The cooling misters at the North London Athletic Fields and Springbank Gardens are operational.

The cooling misters intended for park users, runners and cyclists to cool off while enjoying London’s amazing parks and trails.