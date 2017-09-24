

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





A London photographer was able to get shots of a groom as he pulls a young boy to safety after he was pushed into a river by other children.

It happened Friday evening in Victoria Park in Kitchener.

Photographer Darren Hatt said the boy was in distress in the water when the groom jumped in.

“The kid was under water on his back. He ingested water and there was mucous coming out of his nose.”

Hatt said there is no doubt in his mind that the groom, Clayton Cook, saved the boy’s life.

“It was scary. (The boy) was struggling. It could have gone unnoticed,” Hatt said.

Hatt was focused on taking shots of the bride when she started yelling.

He turned around and was able to capture the groom as he set the boy back on land.

“It was good timing. It happened so fast. He (Cook) must have been super quick.”

Cook was in his three-piece suit, but didn’t hestitate to jump in, Hatt said.

Shortly after the young boy’s sister came to get him.

Hatt posted his photos on Facebook with the note, “Well done sir.”

Cook and his bride Brittany are from Cambridge.