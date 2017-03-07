

CTV London





The London Jewish Community Centre had to be evacuated Tuesday morning, following a bomb threat.

Police received word of the threat shortly after 10 a.m.

The facility was evacuated as officers searched inside and outside of the facility.

Nothing suspicious was found and police gave the green light for people to go back inside.

A similar incident took place on Jan. 31. A threat was made, but nothing sinister was discovered.

Tuesday's incident in London comes on the heels of a Jewish centre in Toronto's Annex neighbourhood receiving a similar threat.

No physical evidence of a threat has been found, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information about the threat to contact them at 519-661-5670.