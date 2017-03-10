Featured
Four people arrested following drug bust in Perth East
OPP
CTV London
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 12:12PM EST
Four people are facing drug charges following a drug bust near Stratford.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Road 119 on Thursday.
Officers seized crystal meth, cocaine, marijuana and suboxone pills with an estimated street value of $17,750.
Over $3,000 in cash was also recovered.
Tow men and two women remain in custody with bail hearings scheduled for Friday.
