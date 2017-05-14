

CTV London





The Transportation Safety Board of Canada along with Oxford County OPP and the office of the coroner are investigating a fatal plane crash near Plattsville.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, OPP were notified about a missing man who was last seen leaving a private airstrip in a small plane earlier that morning.

A search discovered the wreckage of the small, fixed wing, single engine aircraft Sunday morning at 6:19 a.m. , east of the airstrip on Township Road 12 in Blandford Blenheim Township.

The lone occupant of the plane was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.