Featured
Downtown apartment fire causes $200,000 in damage
Multiple fire trucks were called to Kent Street to fight a blaze in an apartment building unit on Friday, May 26, 2017. (Kellen Winslow / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 4:37PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 27, 2017 10:58AM EDT
A fire at a downtown London apartment building Friday afternoon caused $200,000 in damage.
Multiple fire trucks were called to the blaze at 155 Kent Street near Richmond Street about 3 p.m.
The fire originated on the 10th floor of the building.
Fire officials say nobody was hurt in the blaze.
A cause has yet to be determined.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.