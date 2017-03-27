

CTV London





The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a Bruce Power employee sustained an injury at the facility.

On Sunday, the employee was working on an electrical maintenance activity as part of the Unit 5 outage on the non-nuclear side of the plant and came in contact with an eletrical current.

The worker was transported to an off-site medical facility and was being treated for injuries.Throughout the response, the worker's condition remained stable, Bruce Power said.

The company said it takes any safety event very seriously and immediate actions have been taken to prevent reoccurrence with other workers carrying-out similar work. Any type of workplace injury that occurs on the site is viewed by Bruce Power as preventable.

The company has notified Ministry of Labour and will continue to investigate the matter to obtain all the facts with a focus on prevention and continuous improvement based on this experience.