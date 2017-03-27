Featured
Body found along Thames River, foul play not suspected: police
London Police say that foul play is not suspected after the body of an individual was discovered along the Thames River Sunday morning.
Police were called to an area just south of downtown London around 11 a.m. Sunday after a body was found along a bike path.
While not much information has been released by authorities, officers did say foul play is not suspected and there is no threat to public safety.
