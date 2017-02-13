

CTV London





Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is fighting for her life following a collision on the 401 at Veteran's Memorial Parkway late Sunday evening.

Police say that around 9:50 p.m. a blue Toyota heading west rolled off the highway just east of the Veteran's Memorial Parkway off-ramp. The vehicle ended up in a culvert on its roof.

EMS attended the scene and took a female driver suffering from life-threatening injuries to hospital. She is currently in critical condition.

Police had the westbound lanes of the 401 closed well into the night while they conducted an investigation. All westbound lanes have reopened as of 3 a.m.

While it is unclear if weather played a role in this collision police have been busy all night as snow squalls mixed with reports of freezing rain made for slick driving. Several roads were closed in counties to the north of the city.

MIddlesex OPP are also investigating a fatal collision the occurred on Elgin Road Sunday morning. A male passenger died after a car left the road and struck a tree. The driver was taken to hospital.



