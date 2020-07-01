LONDON, ONT. -- Londoners have an extra reason to feel pride this Canada Day, as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new cases of the coronavirus in the region.

The total number remained stagnate at 626 and 582 cases in the city proper.

The death toll has also remained steady at 57 with no new deaths since June 12.

Although there is a single ongoing outbreak, at Westmount Gardens long-term care home.

Seniors’ facilities have been linked to 178 cases and 37 deaths total.

Both assessment centres in the city - at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (656 Elizabeth St.) and Oakridge Arena (825 Valetta St.) - will be open on Canada Day for those wishing to be tested.

Carling Heights will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oakridge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.